Rutherford County activates Emergency Operations Center

Coronavirus

Rutherford County office building_299623

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County mayors announced Friday they will activate the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), in response to COVID-19. 

The EOC will be used for resource management, information sharing, and response planning.  

Public Safety Director Chris Clark released a video Friday announcing the EOC and requesting residents follow Governor Bill Lee’s order to stay home, except for essential travel.  

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford6
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount33
Bradley21
Campbell4
Cannon4
Carroll6
Carter3
Cheatham11
Chester5
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee3
Cumberland22
Davidson 685
DeKalb5
Dickson21
Dyer5
Fayette17
Fentress1
Franklin12
Gibson7
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy11
Hamblen3
Hamilton67
Hardeman5
Hardin 2
Hawkins8
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox98
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln4
Loudon12
Macon7
Madison17
Marion14
Marshall4
Maury20
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe5
Montgomery41
Morgan2
Obion2
Overton2
Perry2
Polk2
Putnam50
Roane3
Robertson51
Rutherford127
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier13
Shelby640
Smith3
Sullivan 18
Sumner283
Tipton28
Trousdale7
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington20
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson221
Wilson 71
Residents of other states/countries187
Pending54
Total Casesas of (4/3/20)3,067

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

