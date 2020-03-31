Rutherford Co. General Sessions judge grants 60-day extension to start serving prison sentences

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County judge has ordered the extension of General Sessions defendants to begin serving sentences in March and April for an additional 60 days.

Judge Ben Hall McFarlin Jr. ordered the extension Tuesday for sentences at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and the Rutherford County Correctional Work Center.

McFarlin wrote in his order that it was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is limited to the jurisdictions to those defendants that have to serve a sentence out of General Sessions Court of Rutherford County.

