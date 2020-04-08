Rural Tennessee counties prepare for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As of Tuesday there are 4,138 positive cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths in the state of Tennessee.

The majority of the positive cases are in larger cities, but some of the state’s smaller communities have been hit hard as well.

Some counties with very few cases are keeping an eye out and hoping to stay one step ahead of the virus before it gets out of control.

“We are following the Governors directive to stay home,” said Warren County Commissioner Blaine Wilcher.

Warren County only has two positive cases so far.

“That is encouraging to us, but we are still going to be extra cautious because as we know it could get worse before it gets better,” said Wilcher. “We are expecting our first grandchild and that is enough reason for me and our family to be extra cautious.”

Lawrence County has six positive cases of COVID-19, like Warren County their positive cases are low, but they aren’t taking any chances.

“We are asking people not to take their families to grocery stores, but to go in individually,” said T.R. Williams, Lawrence County Executive. “We are trying to be very cautious so that people don’t get infected here.”

Both counties urge all residents to stay home as much as possible.

