Rural Hospital staff hesitant to take any COVID-19 vaccine, linking the concern to the flu vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the FDA, CDC and a host of experts say the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, vetted and tested, there are concerns growing over the groundbreaking shot.

Rural Tennessee doctors on the front lines of the pandemic are nervous about taking it.

“They want the vaccine and they are supportive of it, they were just a little bit hesitant to be the first in line for it,” explained Jacy Warrell with the Rural Heath Association of Tennessee.

Warrell says it’s a worry she’s been seeing across the state; some doctors and nurses are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, choosing to wait until the second or third rounds arrive in Tennessee.

“It’s understandable given the mis-information that is out there,” said Warrell.

Warrell says the reluctance to get the newly-created COVID-19 vaccine is similar to what they’re seeing with the flu shot.

“Flu vaccines are down compared to year’s past and it’s just because there has been so much controversary on whether or not something safe could be developed in the time frame that it was,” said Warrell.

The CDC urges health care workers on the front lines to get the vaccine as the number of deaths among health care personnel reached more than 900 nationwide.

The focus isn’t just on the vaccine for healthcare workers; many of them are concerned about the future of their communities.

“Our biggest concern at this moment isn’t necessarily our storage or getting our front line workers vaccinated, but it is what happens when the vaccine rolls out to the broader population,” explained Warrell.

Warrell says doctors do trust the process and plan on taking the vaccine in the future.