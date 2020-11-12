Rural areas offering drive through COVID-19 testing Saturday

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in rural counties Saturday in an effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases in rural counties.

According to a release, anyone who wants to receive a free COVID-19 test can do so for free at the following locations:

West Tennessee:

Hardin County Fairgrounds – 1019 Clifton Road – Savannah, TN

Middle Tennessee:

Iglesia Nueva Vida – 1304 Madison Street – Shelbyville, TN

Old Elliot-Popham Building – 1225 E. College Street – Pulaski, TN

East Tennessee:

Bradley County Health Department – 201 Dooley Street – Cleveland, TN

Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time, and will remain open until everyone in the line of vehicles has received their tests.

Patients should expect to have their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. At the testing sites, patients will also be told what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available here.