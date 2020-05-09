Roy Horn of ‘Siegfried and Roy’ dies of COVID-19 complications

Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn on June 13, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

LAS VEGAS (WJET) – Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the duo known worldwide as Siegfried and Roy, died of COVID-19 complications Friday in Las Vegas at the age of 75.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Fischbacher said in a press release. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

Siegfried and Roy redefined live magic by combining remarkable stage craft with rare and endangered animals. This duo created the modern era for Las Vegas entertainment.

Roy’s performance career ended when one of his white tigers, “Mantecore” reacted to what Roy believed was a stroke and dragged him off of the stage. He beat all the odds and survived the incident as well as its complications.