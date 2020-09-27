Rossview Middle School closed to in-person classes Monday due to COVID-19 cases, students transition to remote learning

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rossview Middle School students won’t be able to attend in-person classes on Monday due to COVID-19 cases, according to our media partners at Clarksville Now.

Spokesman Anthony Johnson said this is the first Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools closure due to the pandemic.

Currently, students are expected to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

The announcement came in an email to parents on Friday from Rossview Middle Principal Julie Hallums.

The Rossview Middle School faculty and staff have been working diligently and creatively to cover classes as the school has had a higher employee absentee rate over the past week due to required quarantines and other leave. Rossview Middle Principal Julie Hallums, emailed statement to parents

Many of our faculty and staff are set to return next Tuesday. However, due to staffing concerns for next Monday, September 28, Rossview Middle School traditional students will have a remote learning day. With remote learning, students will not report to the school building as they will access learning via the laptops provided by the district. Teachers have communicated with students on how to access lessons. Rossview Middle Principal Julie Hallums, emailed statement to parents

Hallums said Rossview Middle School has had six positive cases over the past three weeks, resulting in over 100 quarantines.

While the Montgomery County Health Department has not linked these cases, it is important to reiterate how just one positive case entering the school environment can impact our community. I ask parents and guardians to please ensure that you support us by not sending your children to school or any other activities if they are sick, exhibiting symptoms, awaiting COVID-19 test results, and most importantly if they are quarantined or are known to be positive for the virus, even if they don’t have symptoms. Rossview Middle Principal Julie Hallums, emailed statement to parents

School system data stated that as of Friday, Sept. 25, there were 16 active COVID-19 cases among CMCSS students, with 291 students in quarantine.

Clarksville Now reports 11 active cases among school-level employees and 22 such employees in quarantine. In addition, 118 CMCSS employees are on COVID-related leave.

