Rooftop venues reopen along Lower Broad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One popular Lower Broadway venue will reopen its doors to the public Friday but with new operating hours and procedures.

Things look a little different on Lower Broadway as businesses make changes to comply with social distancing.

When customers return to Nashville Underground, they will now enter through a side door, which leads to an elevator to take patrons straight to the 5th and 6th floors.

The restaurant and bar is only opening up their rooftops for now, allowing more space for people to spread out in an open-air environment. Opening the inside floors will come when Nashville moves into Phase Two of reopening.

Bars serving food were allowed to reopen their doors Monday.

Joshua Pemberton with Nashville Underground said it took some extra time to secure masks, thermometers and cleaning supplies before reopening.

“We had a challenge getting the PPE, we hired a local seamstress who had actually made some masks for all of our staff, fortunately we were able to get some more in yesterday which will allow us to open, but for the most part we want to create a safe experience for all of our guests, all of our staff,” explained Pemberton.

(Photo: WKRN)

Pemberton said he realizes many people will be watching businesses on Lower Broad closely on the first weekend since reopening

“People aren’t comfortable, they should stay home. There are a lot of people who want to go out and socialize and what we’ve done is eliminated 50% of our tables and spread everything out to where people can come in and have an experience like you see in the surrounding counties and be able to socialize and come back together like it used to be,” said Pemberton.

Nashville Underground will only open on weekends for the foreseeable future.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)