NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rolling Stones’ upcoming ‘No Filter’ tour in North America has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

AEG Presents/Concerts West confirmed the postponement Tuesday.

The 15 date tour was set to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on May July 9.

The tour was set to come to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 20.

Promoters are encouraging ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.