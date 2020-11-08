Rocky Fork Elementary School to begin distance-learning due to increase of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rocky Fork Elementary School will be moving to distance-learning due to COVID-19, according to the Rutherford County Schools Facebook page.

The post said students will begin distance-learning from Monday, November 9 to Tuesday, November 17.

The school will reopen to in-person learners on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The post said the school is experiencing an increased number of students and staff members who are on quarantine. The school is closing to allow some time for them to complete the quarantine period.

The school will be cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances. The school’s administration will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information. Rutherford County Schools Facebook page

