Rocky Fork Elementary School to begin distance-learning due to increase of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rocky Fork Elementary School will be moving to distance-learning due to COVID-19, according to the Rutherford County Schools Facebook page.

The post said students will begin distance-learning from Monday, November 9 to Tuesday, November 17.

The school will reopen to in-person learners on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The post said the school is experiencing an increased number of students and staff members who are on quarantine. The school is closing to allow some time for them to complete the quarantine period.

The school will be cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances. The school’s administration will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.

Rutherford County Schools Facebook page

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories