Rockvale High School now 2nd Rutherford County school to move to distance learning due to COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Schools announced Monday Rockvale High School will temporarily close due to a high number of students in quarantine.

Rockvale is one of two high schools being closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Earlier Monday, Rutherford County Schools announced it would also close Stewarts Creek High School.

Communications director James Evans said distance learning would begin Tuesday for all students at both high schools. Evans said in addition to a high number of students, several staff members are also currently quarantining from both schools.

The district plans on monitoring students and staff in quarantine before setting a reopening date for in-person learning. In the meantime, families will be contacted by school administrators with more information on how distance learning will work.

During the remote learning, both high schools will be thoroughly cleaned.

