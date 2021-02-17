Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has been postponed from its original April 24-25 dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, officials from Rock ‘n’ Roll and the City of Nashville are confident the event will be better positioned to return in the fall of 2021. With Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville using Nissan Stadium as a key venue for the event, the new fall 2021 race date will be dependent on the Tennessee Titans’ home schedule.

The official dates for Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville will be announced and confirmed once the NFL schedule is revealed. Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville says it will continue working hard to develop and refine operational plans in a way that is consistent with local community objectives and within guidelines and recommendations from public health officials as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Safe Return to Running guidelines will be updated as policies are refined. Guidelines can be found here.

Registered participants will receive an email with more information.

Nashville Sports Council President & CEO Scott Ramsey released the following statement regarding the postponement.