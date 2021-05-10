Robertson County schools move to optional mask policy

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Robertson County Board of Education unanimously voted Monday night to make wearing a mask optional for staff and students.

According to a social media post, the optional mask policy will go into effect immediately and will be in place for the remainder of the school year. The optional policy will also apply to upcoming summer learning camps.

The policy states that masks are no longer required, however, any student or staff member wanting to wear a mask can do so.

On March 1, the Robertson County Chamber of Commerce posted a statement from Mayor Billy Vogle’s office, announcing the county’s mask mandate had been lifted.