Robertson County EMS and crews screening statewide for coronavirus

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Patients riding in Tennessee ambulances are facing news questions.

The state health department told News 2 that all EMS and dispatch agencies have been advised to screen for the coronavirus.

Captain Josh Rice of the Robertson County Emergency Medical Services team said, “We’re asking if they’ve traveled anywhere outside the United States in the last two weeks, if they answer yes then we isolate it a little bit further to ‘Have you been to China?’ specifically mainland China and Wuhan”

There have been no confirmed cases in the state but if there were one, Rice said they’d use all their protective gear including N-95 masks and Tyvek suits.

Rice added that EMS crews have also been advised on who to contact if their patient has been exposed to the virus.

He said, “We notify the facility that we’re transporting to, that we have a suspected coronavirus patient so they can have an isolation room set up when we get there.”