Rising COVID-19 cases force hybrid schools schedule in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hardin County School System is shifting to a hybrid schedule because of increased COVID-19 cases.

“As we near the end of the third week of school, the number of confirmed COVID cases among our students and now our staff has continued to increase,” Director of Schools Michael Davis said in a statement. “Because of this information, the decision has been made now to begin the process of implementing the Hybrid schedule created for our school system.”

The Hybrid schedule lowered the number of students currently attending by 50 percent.

“As we near the end of week three of our new school year, we continue to face many challenges in order to have school,” Davis said. “Our administrators, teachers, and staff are working extremely hard and I ask that you continue to be patient, supportive, and know we all truly care about your child.”

The district shared the following specific details about its Hybrid schedule:

The Hybrid schedule is only for the students that currently attend school. If your child has chosen the distance learning option already, there is no change for them

Transition week to the Hybrid schedule will be next week. Below is the schedule for this one week of transition:

August 24 (Monday) – students will attend school as normal

August 25 – 28 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday) – Students do not attend school but rather do their school work from home these four days.

Hybrid schedule information:

Group 1 attends September 1, 2, & 3 (only Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday)

Group 2 attends September 8, 9, & 10 (only Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday)

We would continue this weekly rotation of the groups attending Tuesday – Thursdays until further notice

Each day that a student does not physically attend school, they will be learning from home virtually.