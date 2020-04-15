Retired police officer who died from COVID-19 honored in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hendersonville community remembered a retired police officer who died following a battle with COVID-19.

Lt. Jim Lawson died recently at 61-years-old after being hospitalized due to the virus.

An escort with first responders from surrounding communities traveled through Hendersonville Wednesday morning. It paused as the hearse stopped in front of HPD headquarters. Relatives, officers, and community members held flags and signs as they stood six-feet apart while paying their final respects.

I worked with Jim Lawson. He was a wonderful man and a great representation of this police department. I had the honor of working with him for a number of years. He was a great man and I wouldn’t miss this. It’s a horrible thing that happened and I just feel very sad about it so it’s important for not only his fellow workers but his community to come out and show their support in such a difficult time. It’s tough to come out and be together but anyway we can find to do that is important at this time. Hendersonville Police Sgt. Neal Harris

Lt. Lawson served the Hendersonville community for more than 30 years. A tearful Mayor Jamie Clary was emotional talking about Lt. Lawson’s service and the community’s support.

“It’s a very difficult situation right now for so many people. It really really is. Our community is doing well and we’re doing what we need to do and we’re overcoming some obstacles just like other communities are. This is an obstacle that we never foresaw and it’s something we’re going to overcome because we have such a wonderful police department and a wonderful city staff and we have just an exceptional community in Hendersonville,” the mayor said. “Lt. Lawson – he provided 32 years of service and that’s a pretty big deal. A lot of the officers you saw – he had a direct impact on.”

