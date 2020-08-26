Retired Millersville firefighters die minutes apart from coronavirus complications

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A husband and wife, both retired Millersville firefighters, died Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19, according to the fire department.

The Millersville Fire Department said Sheila and Ernest Jones passed away, just minutes apart.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ernest and Sheila Jones. They were both former members of our fire department. They passed away today from Covid complications,” the department said in a statement.

Ernest Jones was one of the founding members of the Millersville Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements for the couple have not been released.

