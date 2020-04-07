Retired Hendersonville lieutenant in ICU with coronavirus

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A retired Hendersonville police lieutenant is hospitalized with serious respiratory issues related to the novel coronavirus, according to the police department.
The Hendersonville Police Department posted to its Facebook page Monday: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Retired HPD Lieutenant Jim Lawson as he is in ICU isolation with the COVID-19 virus.”
The department reported that Lawson, who worked with the city for more than 30 years, was “stable and resting well.”
No additional information was immediately released.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon that there were 361 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sumner County.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|10
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|41
|Bradley
|25
|Campbell
|6
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|7
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|2
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|32
|Davidson
|888
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|27
|Dyer
|10
|Fayette
|21
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|14
|Gibson
|13
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|18
|Grundy
|16
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|95
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|16
|Haywood
|6
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|10
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|143
|Lauderdale
|5
|Lawrence
|6
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|6
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|12
|Madison
|43
|Marion
|21
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|26
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|5
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|65
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|3
|Overton
|4
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|57
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|65
|Rutherford
|178
|Scott
|4
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|18
|Shelby
|835
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|26
|Sumner
|361
|Tipton
|38
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|27
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|278
|Wilson
|113
|Residents of other states/countries
|281
|Pending
|68
|Total Cases – as of (4/7/20)
|4,138
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|9
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|15
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Out of State
|2
|Pending
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20)
|72
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: