Retired Hendersonville lieutenant in ICU with coronavirus

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A retired Hendersonville police lieutenant is hospitalized with serious respiratory issues related to the novel coronavirus, according to the police department.

The Hendersonville Police Department posted to its Facebook page Monday: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Retired HPD Lieutenant Jim Lawson as he is in ICU isolation with the COVID-19 virus.”

The department reported that Lawson, who worked with the city for more than 30 years, was “stable and resting well.”

No additional information was immediately released.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon that there were 361 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sumner County.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 10 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 41 Bradley 25 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 7 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 32 Davidson 888 DeKalb 7 Dickson 27 Dyer 10 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 18 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 95 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 16 Haywood 6 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 3 Jefferson 10 Johnson 2 Knox 143 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 6 Lewis 2 Lincoln 6 Loudon 15 Macon 12 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 26 McMinn 3 McNairy 5 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 65 Morgan 5 Obion 3 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 57 Roane 5 Robertson 65 Rutherford 178 Scott 4 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 18 Shelby 835 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 26 Sumner 361 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 2 Washington 27 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 278 Wilson 113 Residents of other states/countries 281 Pending 68 Total Cases – as of (4/7/20) 4,138

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 9 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 15 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Out of State 2 Pending 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20) 72

