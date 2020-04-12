Retired Hendersonville lieutenant dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A retired Hendersonville police lieutenant has died after being hospitalized for a week with COVID-19.

The Hendersonville Police Department posted to their Facebook page on April 6 stating that retired HPD Lieutenant Jim Lawson was hospitalized with serious respiratory issues related to the coronavirus.

At the time, the department reported that Lawson, who worked with the city for more than 30 years, was “stable and resting well.”

The department took to Facebook again on April 12, stating that Lawson had passed away.

