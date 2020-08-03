Retailers report sales spike in kayaks and outdoor recreation equipment during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It started with toilet paper shortages. But now there’s a run on outdoor recreation equipment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Supply chains are having a hard time keeping up as consumers continue buying things like kayaks, camping equipment, and fishing rods at high rates.

An Academy Sports and Outdoors spokesperson told News 2 on Sunday that people are trying new activities this summer, especially after coronavirus cancelled summer camps and vacations for a lot of Tennessee families.

Academy says these are their most popular items:

Bikes

Camping gear

Hiking gear

Fishing equipment

Kayaks

At Percy Preist Lake, folks socially distanced themselves as they soaked up the sun and fresh air over the weekend.

Byers Newman and his dad, Jason Newman, picked up new fishing rods this summer and already own a few kayaks. Good thing too, because apparently they’re in high demand. Music City Outdoors posted this weekend they’re almost out of stock.

On Academy’s website, you’ll find several kayaks on back order.

“We had all our team sports canceled for the summer. So you know, you still want to get exercise and have the kids be active. So we’ve been doing a lot of stuff outside,” said Jason Newman.

Health experts still recommend wearing a mask outside if you’ll be within 6 feet of another person. But sometimes fresh air is the best medicine to brighten up a blue summer.

