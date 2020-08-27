Restrictions to be eased on bars, ceremonies in Nashville under new modified Phase Two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Weddings and funerals will be able to resume next week at limited-capacity in Nashville and Davidson County, as restaurants and bars can begin seated-only service at bar counters.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper made the announcement during his news conference Thursday morning. He said the Metro Public Health Department and Metro Legal are drafting changes to the modified Phase Two reopening plan that would take effect on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Among the changes, Cooper said weddings, funerals and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn. He added ceremonies must be “carefully controlled and supervised.”

The mayor said transpotainment can will also be able to resume at half capacity, with a maximum of ten people, who must all belong to the same party. Masks must be worn while standing.

According to Mayor Cooper, limited service restaurants can continue to serve 25 people inside, but an add an additional 25 customers outside, for a total of 50 people. He added restaurants and bars may also resume seated-only service at bar counters with social distancing between parties.

