Restrictions on bars, restaurants to be eased in Nashville by next weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s COVID vaccination rate has now passed 20%, allowing for extended bar hours, among other eased virus restrictions, by the weekend of March 27.

An update provided by the Metro Public Health Department Friday morning showed the vaccination rate had increased to 20.5%.

Mayor John Cooper’s office released a statement on March that said if the city reached a 20% vaccination rate by this week, a new public health order would allow for changes to be made approximately one week later, taking effect no later than the weekend of March 27.

Under Mayor Cooper’s plan, bars and restaurants serving alcohol would be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m., with a socially-distanced capacity of 175 patrons per floor. There would also no longer be a percentage cap on capacity at bar counters, as long as social distancing is practiced.

The size of indoor dining parties would increase to ten people, while outdoor dining parties could have up to 25 people. Groups of ten would be authorized to attend museums and other attractions, while attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events would allow four people per participant.

The changes would also allow 75% capacity at gyms and pools, as well as the opening of saunas. Salons and personal contact businesses could operate at full capacity with masks required.

When Nashville reaches a 30% vaccination rate, Mayor Cooper said another public health order would take effect approximately one week later, allowing for 225 per floor at bars and restaurants serving alcohol, as well as an outdoor stadium capacity of 40%.

The full list of changes that would take effect approximately one week after reaching each vaccination rate milestone, provided by Mayor John Cooper’s Office:

At 20% vaccination rate:

Indoor gatherings limit increases to 10 people (currently 8 people) without Health Department approval required.

Bar & restaurant capacity: Socially distanced, cap of 175 people per floor (currently 125) Bar counters: Maintain social distancing; no capacity percentage cap. Restaurant and bar hours extended to 2:00 a.m. (currently 1:00 a.m.).

Increasing indoor dining party size to 10 people (currently 8 people), consistent with 10-person indoor gathering size guidance.

Increasing outdoor dining party size to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.

Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 2,000 people (currently 1,000 people) with Health Department approval.

Outdoor stadium capacity at 33 percent.

Events and “transportainment” can go until 2:00 a.m., consistent with restaurant and bar hours. “Transportainment” can have groups up to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.

Salons and personal contact businesses at full capacity with masks required.

Pool capacity at 75 percent bather load (currently 50 percent) and saunas open.

Museums and attractions: Groups to 10 allowed (currently 8).

Gyms at 75 percent capacity (currently 50 percent).

Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 4 people per participant.

At 30% vaccination rate: