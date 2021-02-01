Restrictions eased on bars, restaurants, and K-12 sports in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Davidson County will now be allowed to remain open until midnight daily starting Monday.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during his weekly news briefing. Mayor Cooper said recent coronavirus metrics have shown improvement, allowing for restaurants and bars to stay open an hour later than, what was, the current closing time of 11 p.m.

“If it’s a matter of an extra $500 at this point, it’s $500,” said Jamie White, co-owner of East Nashville bar Pearl Diver and new bar Lucky’s in Wedgewood-Houston.

White added that an extra hour won’t do much, but it’s a start.

“I think there’s a huge difference for the bar industry, just because we don’t have an after-dinner crowd and this will give us a little bit of some, ya know?”

He and other bar owners say there is really no basis to restrict hours if capacity rules stay in place.

“Why do the hours make a difference when we’re following all of the rules?” White asked.

Restaurants that do not serve or permit alcohol will also be allowed to resume regular hours of operation up to 24 hours per day, the mayor added.

Mayor Cooper said social distancing rules will still be enforced within the establishments. In addition, capacity is still limited to a max of 50 percent, consistent with social distancing for a max of 100 patrons per floor, whichever is less. Seated-only service at counters may continue but no more than eight patrons may be seated at a single table.

In addition, according to the mayor, the allowable number of attendees at K-12 sporting events is increased to two attendees per participant.

Public and private K-12 schools’ indoor sports league games and tournaments are strongly encouraged to pause. Those that do not pause shall limit attendance to team members, cheerleaders, coaches, staff, referees, and two ticketed attendees per participant. Administrators may allow up to three ticketed college scout attendees per game.