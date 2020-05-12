Restaurants re-open, Metro Health Department monitors compliance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The phased re-opening of Metro Nashville has officially begun with restaurants opening for dine-in customers at 50% capacity.

The Metro Health Department told News 2 that they’ll be closely monitoring to make sure businesses and restaurants are compliant.

“We started talking about this day bout two weeks ago.” said Tommy McDougal, owner of McDougal’s Chicken.

On Monday, employees at McDougal’s Chicken located in Hillsboro Village could been sanitizing surfaces and wearing masks.

The measures, in compliance with Metro’s latest order, Order #5.

“We’re all coming into work and we want to make sure the restaurant is clean, and we’re all being safe and happy,” said McDougal.

In addition to a restaurant in Hillsboro Village, he also owns and operates a namesake location in West Nashville. Both locations have been closed for nearly a month to dine-in patrons. During that month, McDougal paid each employee a month’s worth of paid leave.

Metro’s Environmental Health Bureau Director, Hugh Atkins, said they’re asking for the public’s help to report businesses that they believe may be out of compliance.

“There is the ability to make a site visit, dispatch Metro Police Department and write citations for businesses that are out of compliance with the order,” he said. “If they come up to a business and the employees aren’t wearing a mask, they can leave. If they go into a restaurant and it looks like its too crowded, they can leave.”

McDougal is opening a third McDougal’s Chicken to be located in the 12 South neighborhood in the coming weeks. He said as the phased reopening continues, his priority for all of his restaurant locations is safety.

McDougal also had each employee test negative for COVID-19 before returning to work.

