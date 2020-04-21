Respiratory therapists facing challenges while fighting COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are facing some of the toughest challenges as part of this crisis.

Respiratory therapists are dealing with unprecedented struggles while trying to help patients recover from the coronavirus.

When a patient has trouble breathing, a respiratory therapist is called to their bedside around the clock.

Troubled breathing is one of the top symptoms of COVID-19 and the respiratory therapists are unsung heroes fighting on the front lines alongside doctors and nurses.

President of the Tennessee Society for Respiratory Care Susan Parsons said her therapists must change masks and protective gear for every new patient they treat. That process slows them down as they move from patient to patient.

“To do all of that and work in a patient’s room, not only can your body heat make you hot and start sweating, that’s a big challenge to have to go from room to room, dress out, wash your hands, take all of that equipment off, and then wash your hands with soap and water and moving to the next patient, that obviously slows you down,” explained Parsons.

She said respiratory therapists train their entire career to respond to diseases like coronavirus.

Parsons added the only way to guarantee you won’t catch COVID-19 is by not being exposed and social distancing — or at the very least wearing a mask — is the only way to keep that from happening.

“Opening things back up, I understand we can’t go forever like this, and it’s probably going to take some models that I’ve seen, two years plus before we can get vaccines on board, get people vaccinated and keep these cases from coming up. But in the meantime, people have to wear a mask covering their mouth and covering their nose,” said Parsons.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 76 Benton 4 Bledsoe 10 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 6 Cumberland 58 Davidson 1,675 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 46 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 35 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 118 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 193 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 87 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 122 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 96 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 116 Rutherford 328 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 26 Shelby 1,839 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 518 Tipton 83 Trousdale 21 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 357 Wilson 185 Residents of other states/countries 273 Pending 57 Total Cases – as of (4/20/20) 7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 3 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 31 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20) 152

