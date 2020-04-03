Residents could soon return to Gallatin nursing home after COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents could soon return to a Gallatin nursing home where dozens of people were infected with COVID-19.

Four residents at the nursing home died after an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center and the facility was evacuated last week.

More than 100 residents, staff at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

During Governor Bill Lee’s afternoon press conference Thursday, his team said the situation at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is starting to resolve.

After more than 100 residents and staff members were hospitalized due to COVID-19, all of the negative patients who are “medically appropriate” to go back in the facility will be transferred into the center and so will those who have recovered from the virus.

Patients who are still sick or who are most at risk of getting COVID-19 won’t be allowed back in until they are cleared.

A professional cleaning company sanitized and disinfected the facility Thursday according to CDC guidelines.

“We have surveyed and inspected the facility, we’ve insured they have disinfected and decontaminated the facility based on CDC recommendations we are in the process of a controlled back transport of patients into that facility,” explained Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.

The state says they are looking into how the outbreak began, but there is concern that the disease can spread before showing symptoms.

“As is coming out on a national level recently, particularly coming out of Singapore, there does appear to be a growing concern of pre-symptomatic spread which means you can pass along the infection before you actually have symptoms. Anecdotally, this seems to be even more prevalent in the elderly, so we’re still waiting to see what role that has to play,” said Dr. Piercey.

The center said it is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health on the final inspection and hope to have everyone that’s allowed back in within the next 48 hours.

