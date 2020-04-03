Live Now
Residents could soon return to Gallatin nursing home after COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents could soon return to a Gallatin nursing home where dozens of people were infected with COVID-19.

Four residents at the nursing home died after an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center and the facility was evacuated last week.

During Governor Bill Lee’s afternoon press conference Thursday, his team said the situation at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is starting to resolve.

After more than 100 residents and staff members were hospitalized due to COVID-19, all of the negative patients who are “medically appropriate” to go back in the facility will be transferred into the center and so will those who have recovered from the virus.

Patients who are still sick or who are most at risk of getting COVID-19 won’t be allowed back in until they are cleared.

A professional cleaning company sanitized and disinfected the facility Thursday according to CDC guidelines.

“We have surveyed and inspected the facility, we’ve insured they have disinfected and decontaminated the facility based on CDC recommendations we are in the process of a controlled back transport of patients into that facility,” explained Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.

The state says they are looking into how the outbreak began, but there is concern that the disease can spread before showing symptoms.

“As is coming out on a national level recently, particularly coming out of Singapore, there does appear to be a growing concern of pre-symptomatic spread which means you can pass along the infection before you actually have symptoms. Anecdotally, this seems to be even more prevalent in the elderly, so we’re still waiting to see what role that has to play,” said Dr. Piercey.

The center said it is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health on the final inspection and hope to have everyone that’s allowed back in within the next 48 hours.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford6
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount32
Bradley18
Campbell4
Cannon4
Carroll5
Cheatham11
Chester3
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee3
Cumberland16
Davidson 617
DeKalb5
Dickson20
Dyer5
Fayette14
Fentress1
Franklin8
Gibson6
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy8
Hamblen3
Hamilton61
Hardeman4
Hardin 2
Hawkins7
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jackson2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox92
Lauderdale2
Lawrence2
Lewis2
Lincoln2
Loudon9
Macon5
Madison13
Marion13
Marshall2
Maury18
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe5
Montgomery37
Morgan1
Obion2
Overton2
Perry2
Polk1
Putnam37
Roane3
Robertson41
Rutherford113
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier10
Shelby570
Smith3
Sullivan 17
Sumner268
Tipton24
Trousdale6
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington20
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson199
Wilson 62
Residents of other states/countries212
Pending103
Total Casesas of (4/2/20)2,845

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

