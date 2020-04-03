Republican senators request oil and gas relief from Trump administration

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — As the coronavirus crisis continues to limit air travel and keep commuters off the roads, the demand for oil has tanked.

A dozen Republican senators are urging the Trump administration to pump the brakes on certain payments from the country’s oil and gas producers to the federal government.

In letters and phone calls to the Secretary of the Interior and President Trump himself this week, the group has asked them to temporarily suspend royalty payments for these companies.

“Our oil and gas industries are just really getting clobbered,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA.

Kennedy argues the move would save the independent offshore companies more than a billion dollars, helping them keep tens of thousands of workers on the payroll.

“Right now, our oil and gas companies to stay afloat need the cashflow,” Kennedy said.

The senators want this to happen within the next 30 days, but some groups in Washington say the lawmakers are taking advantage of the pandemic to prop up big oil.

“We should be using this crisis to pivot to clean, renewable energy, rather than aiding polluters that put the climate and our environment at risk,” Alan Zibel with Public Citizen said in a statement.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Energy announced it will store more than 75 million barrels of oil for companies while they wait for the price to recover and to avoid flooding the market any further.

“I think that will help support the price a little bit,” Kennedy said.

President Trump met with the heads of some of these oil companies at the White House Friday to discuss what he should do next.

