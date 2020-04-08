Breaking News
Reports: Country artist John Prine dead at 73 after battle with COVID-19
Reports: Country artist John Prine dead at 73 after battle with COVID-19

John Prine In Concert - Los Angeles, CA

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: John Prine performs at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country artist John Prine has died after a battle with COVID-19, Rolling Stone magazine and The New York Times are reporting.

Prine, a country folk-singer and songwriter for nearly five decades, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 26. He had since been placed in ICU and put on a ventilator and reportedly had pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Prine, a two-time Grammy-winner, is perhaps best known for songs such as Sam Stone, Hello in There, Angel From Montgomery, Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore, The Late John Garfield Blues, Bear Creek Blues, Sweet Revenge, and Spanish Pipedream.

Prine was 73-years-old.

