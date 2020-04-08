Reports: Country artist John Prine dead at 73 after battle with COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: John Prine performs at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country artist John Prine has died after a battle with COVID-19, Rolling Stone magazine and The New York Times are reporting.

Prine, a country folk-singer and songwriter for nearly five decades, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 26. He had since been placed in ICU and put on a ventilator and reportedly had pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Prine, a two-time Grammy-winner, is perhaps best known for songs such as Sam Stone, Hello in There, Angel From Montgomery, Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore, The Late John Garfield Blues, Bear Creek Blues, Sweet Revenge, and Spanish Pipedream.

Prine was 73-years-old.

Saddened tonight by the loss of legendary songwriter John Prine … — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 8, 2020

John Prine, one of America’s greatest songwriters, has died at age 73 from coronavirus complications https://t.co/OZQnUxl5LT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 8, 2020

Rest In Peace, John Prine 💔 https://t.co/JTF8oM29wz — cmt (@CMT) April 8, 2020

The folk singer John Prine has died. His ingenious lyrics, by turns poignant, angry and comic, made him a favorite of Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and others. https://t.co/X4u8UiicB8 — NYT Obituaries (@NYTObits) April 8, 2020

This story is breaking and will be updated.

