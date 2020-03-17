1  of  41
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

Report: Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players with coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

NEW YORK (Nexstar Media Wire) – NBA superstar Kevin Durant is among four players on the Brooklyn Nets to contract COVID-19, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

The team issued a press release Tuesday confirming that four players are in isolation after testing positive for the virus, but didn’t name them. Three of the players are asymptomatic while the fourth is “exhibiting symptoms,” according to the release.

Charania tweeted Tuesday saying Durant had tested positive, but felt fine. Durant reportedly told him, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Nets officials said the organization is currently “notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories