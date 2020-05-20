Reopening progress prompts organizers to relocate events to Metro Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, the well-known “Run 4 Roses” youth basketball tournament announced it’s relocation to Nashville with tentative plans for July.

For past ten years the tournament has been held in Kentucky.

Tucker Neale, Executive Director of the tournament, said, “As of right now, Kentucky as a state seems to be in a very different place than Tennessee seems to be. You know Tennessee has done a great job of kind of moving forward and opening up the economy, as of right now Kentucky is at a standstill.”

