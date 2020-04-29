coronavirus

Reopening plans delayed: Some businesses feel like they’re aiming at a moving target

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some business owners say they feel like they’re aiming for a moving target as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced close-contact service businesses will remain closed through May 29.   

Gaven Smith owns Studio Gaven Hair Colour in Cool Springs and has been in business for nearly two decades. His salon stopped taking clients March 23. The new executive order means he’ll be closed for nine weeks.  

During that time, Smith’s salon has been preparing to reopen, adding things like sneeze shields and separating salon chairs eight feet.  

Smith says he does trust the health experts setting these closures, he says he already has to follow certain guidelines as part of being licensed in the state. 

“We’ve more than 1,000 times over taken those sanitation guidelines and raise them to another level,” Smith said. “We are ready. We are totally willing to protect the guests, the client and also the team members and the company.” 

The executive order also calls for all salons and entertainment venues to remain closed, including businesses like tattoo parlors, concert venues and theaters. 

Representative Mike Stewart tells News 2 he believes there needs to be more transparency with businesses when making these decisions.  

“I think the governor needs to be more transparent with business and keep them better informed throughout the process,” Rep. Stewart said. “We need clear direction to our small businesses.  We also need the governor to request more PPE’s from the federal government for businesses to protect their workers and customers when they can reopen.” 

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford167
Benton6
Bledsoe589
Blount55
Bradley46
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee33
Crockett7
Cumberland70
Davidson 2,383
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson71
Dyer33
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin32
Gibson41
Giles5
Grainger5
Greene42
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton149
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston4
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox214
Lake50
Lauderdale17
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon28
Macon39
Madison128
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 70
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe14
Montgomery139
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk8
Putnam115
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford434
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier46
Shelby2,376
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner608
Tipton96
Trousdale50
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley18
White5
Williamson399
Wilson 249
Residents of other states/countries251
Pending35
Total Casesas of (4/28/20)10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford10
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner35
Trousdale1
Williamson8
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20)188

