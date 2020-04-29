Reopening plans delayed: Some businesses feel like they’re aiming at a moving target

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some business owners say they feel like they’re aiming for a moving target as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced close-contact service businesses will remain closed through May 29.
Gaven Smith owns Studio Gaven Hair Colour in Cool Springs and has been in business for nearly two decades. His salon stopped taking clients March 23. The new executive order means he’ll be closed for nine weeks.
During that time, Smith’s salon has been preparing to reopen, adding things like sneeze shields and separating salon chairs eight feet.
Smith says he does trust the health experts setting these closures, he says he already has to follow certain guidelines as part of being licensed in the state.
“We’ve more than 1,000 times over taken those sanitation guidelines and raise them to another level,” Smith said. “We are ready. We are totally willing to protect the guests, the client and also the team members and the company.”
The executive order also calls for all salons and entertainment venues to remain closed, including businesses like tattoo parlors, concert venues and theaters.
Representative Mike Stewart tells News 2 he believes there needs to be more transparency with businesses when making these decisions.
“I think the governor needs to be more transparent with business and keep them better informed throughout the process,” Rep. Stewart said. “We need clear direction to our small businesses. We also need the governor to request more PPE’s from the federal government for businesses to protect their workers and customers when they can reopen.”
