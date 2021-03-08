Registration begins Monday for Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville will join the state of Tennessee in moving into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday.

Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

The phase will make the vaccine available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions. It also includes pregnant women and people who are considered obese, as well as people with hypertension, diabetes and COPD.

The Metro Public Health Department said it will not ask for verification of health conditions that qualify a resident for Phase 1c and will operate “on the honor system.”

Registration for vaccination in Nashville begins at 7 a.m. Monday, the health department said. CLICK HERE to visit the registration website.

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is offering a special clinic dedicated to pregnant women.

The hospital will begin offering a vaccine clinic for expectant mothers on Monday, March 8. All pregnant women who register for a vaccination appointment will be asked a series of questions upon arrival to confirm eligibility.

All moms-to-be should click here to register for an appointment. Make sure to select Ascension Saint Thomas’ Midtown clinic.

The Tennessee Department of Health also announced the 89 counties under its jurisdiction would move into Phase 1c on Monday. The department said the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped move the state along in its plan.

For more information on vaccinations statewide, visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s vaccination website.

The counties that are not under the state’s jurisdiction include Davidson County (Nashville), Hamilton County (Chattanooga), Knox County (Knoxville), Madison County (Jackson), Shelby County (Memphis) and Sullivan County (Blountville).

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.