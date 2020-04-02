Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you

DALLAS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Reese Witherspoon attends the Draper James Dallas store opening on September 28, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Draper James)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WCMH)– Native Nashvillian Reese Witherspoon’s clothing shop Draper James is giving teachers a free dress as a way to say thank you, the brand announced Thursday on social media.

The company made the announcement on Instagram:

Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.

The southern clothing line was founded in 2015 and named for Witherspoon’s grandparents. Its flagship store in 12South is currently closed.

If you’re a teacher CLICK HERE to apply before Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET.

