Redneck Riviera reopens with new guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lower Broadway is beginning to reopen after nearly two months of silence.

John Rich’s Redneck Riviera opened its doors on Monday.

Rich says they have taken a number of steps to assure customers follow the guidelines. Questions are posted on the door, along with an advisory for customers to wear masks. Hand sanitizer stations have been added, while bar stools have been removed to allow the remaining seats to be spaced out with tables 6 feet apart.

“For us, we just wanted to be open,” said Rich. “We made it a point, the last 2 months, we have spent sanitizing things over and over…we are ready to go.”

While several others are opening in downtown Nashville on Monday, others say they will not until there can be live music or 100 percent capacity.

