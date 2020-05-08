Recreational businesses to reopen in Middle Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many recreational businesses across Tennessee will reopen just in time for the weekend, including bowling alleys.

Smyrna bowling center is expecting a big turnout. General manager Chris James told News 2 phones are ringing off the hook with customers ready to come back.

James said the center, which is typically open 24 hours a day, will be closing overnight to allow more time for cleaning. He wants customers to feel safe coming back to bowl.

“We’re going to be cleaning during the day, but our third shift is also going to be cleaning at night to be ready for the next day’s customers to come in. We’re ready, the people I’d say 100% ready, we’re ready to come in there, we’re ready to start bowling,” said James.

(Photo: WKRN)

Shared equipment including bowling balls, shoes and pins will be sanitized in between customers and team leagues may not play in the effort of discouraging large gatherings.

James said the bowling center has always made cleanliness a priority. He wants customers to be responsible and stay home if they aren’t feeling well.

His team is going to great lengths to make sure everyone feels comfortable coming back.

“What we’re going to be doing, we’re going to ask the customers to leave their equipment, leave the rental, the shoes, the bowling balls on the rack I have it designed for our lane attendants to go pick those up, clean the surfaces, clean the area and we’ll return them back, they won’t have to do that,” explained James.

Under the Tennessee Pledge reopening plan, businesses must follow strict guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Other recreational businesses that may resume operations Friday include arcades, dance classes, water sports and mini-golf.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)