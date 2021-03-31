Record number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered Tuesday at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a record day for vaccinations in Davidson County at the Music City Center Tuesday.

A record high of 2,084 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the downtown Nashville convention center Tuesday, the most given by the Metro Public Health Department in a single day.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The health department said it is on track to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older on Monday. An estimated 24% of Nashville residents have received their initial dose of the vaccine and about 13% are fully vaccinated.

There are now 106,577 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.