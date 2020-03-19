Reba, Brooks & Dunn shows in Vegas postponed due to pandemic

Kix Brooks, left, of Brooks and Dunn, and Reba McEntire perform at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country stars Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have postponed the upcoming dates for their Las Vegas residency in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reba posted to her Instagram Wednesday that the shows scheduled for April 8 to 18 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace “will be postponed out of an abundance of caution.”

No rescheduled dates for “Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas” were immediately announced.

Caesars Palace is among the Las Vegas hotels closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reba said she looks forward to returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the next round of performances, which are set for June 10 to 20.