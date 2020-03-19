Reba, Brooks & Dunn shows in Vegas postponed due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country stars Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have postponed the upcoming dates for their Las Vegas residency in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Reba posted to her Instagram Wednesday that the shows scheduled for April 8 to 18 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace “will be postponed out of an abundance of caution.”
No rescheduled dates for “Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas” were immediately announced.
Caesars Palace is among the Las Vegas hotels closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reba said she looks forward to returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the next round of performances, which are set for June 10 to 20.