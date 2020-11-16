Ravens: COVID-19 increases means no fans for Titans v. Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore, but there will be no fans there as the Baltimore Ravens have made the decision not to host them due to rising cases of COVID-19.

In a statement from the Ravens released Monday afternoon, the team consulted with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young and public health officials to make the decision.

“In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland’s COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community,” the team’s statement reads in part.

The decision to not host fans will apply for both teams, and the game will be played in an empty M&T Bank Stadium.

“The in-stadium energy and passion Ravens fans provide on gameday cannot be duplicated,” the team continued in their statement, “With the collective goal of restoring that excitement and regaining the ability to host fans once again, we strongly encourage Marylanders to follow the advice of public health experts by wearing face coverings, practicing proper social distancing, and limiting social gatherings.”

The news also comes as another Tennessee Titans player has tested positive with COVID-19:

“This morning the Titans placed a player on the Reserve-Covid-19 List. Per the NFL-NFLPA protocols, the player went into self-isolation. Contact tracing has been conducted and, based on the results, our practice facility remains open. The team will continue to monitor the situation and stay in close communication with the league,” the Titans said in a statement Monday.