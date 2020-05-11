Questions remain surrounding Fourth of July festivities in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Fourth of July festivities are not fully canceled yet, at least not according to Butch Spyridon with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., but will be very different than in years past if festivities do happen.

“In light of all of the restrictions and concern about large gatherings, we can’t do a normal Fourth of July event, so there won’t be any family fun zone, any daytime music…” said Spyridon.

Spyridon said the city is working to come up with a smaller, controlled event to give something to the community and recognize frontline and health care workers while celebrating an important day in our country’s history.

“Trying to figure it out, we’re not looking for large crowds,” said Spyridon.

A fireworks show, if it does happen, will likely be smaller than normal.

“We think we’re close on that, we’re working with the city and various departments to make sure we can pull it off,” said Spyridon.

Spyridon said that he hopes to have an announcement about an event later this week, but that they are still working through a lot of questions and on how to minimize a crowd.

“I feel good about where we can land, doing nothing is not an option, not an option for us. Certainly, if the health department said you can’t do anything, we would abide,” said Spyridon, “We feel there’s something Nashville needs and certainly all deserve.”

Spyridon said a typical Fourth of July event brings in $20 million in visitor spending for the city. He said this year they won’t come anywhere close to that.

“This will be a feel good moment more than anything else,” said Spyridon.

