Putnam County student tests positive for COVID-19, many still quarantined on first week back

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County Schools released an update on Friday regarding the first week of school during the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Director of Schools Corby King, one student at Cookeville High School this week tested positive for COVID-19 and was in close contact with other students. Those students have been reportedly contacted and have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, 80 students in the county have not returned to school. Seven of the 80 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and the other 73 have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. These students have reportedly not been in close contact with other students or staff.

Seven teachers and staff as well as one bus driver have also not returned, either due to being COVID-19 positive or being in close proximity to someone who is COVID-19 positive. These staff members have also not been in close contact with other students or staff.

Moving forward, we are developing new protocols to keep parents better informed of positive

cases or close contact within the school system. Beginning next Monday, parents will be able to see a dashboard on our school system website, that will provide the following information: – The number of students at a particular school who currently have a positive COVID test. – The number of students at a particular school who are currently being quarantined due to

being in close contact with positive cases. – The number of faculty and staff in a particular school who are either positive or being

quarantined due to positive contact. This dashboard will be updated daily. We are striving for accuracy but are still refining our

process for screening and collecting information. Corby King, Director of Schools, PCSS

King said that students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 will continue to be contacted by the school and asked to quarantine for at least 14 days. New information will be released next week “that school administrators will use to determine safety measures while in school and the metrics which would necessitate a school transitioning to remote learning until infection rates improve.”

King said while these are “challenging times” they believe that in-person learning is the best, but they will continue to monitor positive cases and “remain in-person as much as is prudent and feasible while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

