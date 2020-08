MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular pumpkin patch in Mt. Juliet will be closed for the fall, according to their Facebook page.

Pumpkin Hill officials said they are closed for the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19.

They hope to return for 2021.

