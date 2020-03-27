Puckett’s opens curbside pantry in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — People are doing their best to avoid going outside and in Franklin, there’s an option to get your food from a drive-thru pantry.

Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant is hosting a drive thru pantry in downtown Franklin behind Americana Taphouse. After the restaurant had to close temporarily, organizers thought it would be a great way to sell their remaining food supply.

You can purchase meals, some pantry staples, fresh produce and even beer and wine. The meals feed four to six people and delivery is available, but orders must be placed by 5 p.m. the day prior.

Parent company, A. Marshall Hospitality said this was the best way to help people from all industries impacted by the pandemic and it’s a situation they know all too well

“We like many people had to lay-off a lot of our workforce but the people that we still have on, we are just trying to keep them busy, keep them encouraged and sometimes when you do something for somebody else, it takes the focus off some of your worries and lifts your spirits,” explained Andy Marshall, CEO and Founder of A. Marshall Hospitality.

The company had to lay-off about 90% of their workforce, but they plan to re-hire them after the worst has passed. In the meantime, the pantry is helping keep their business afloat.

“When you’re a dine-in restaurant, you know take out and carry out was only about 1% or less of our business and so our whole model was around people coming to the restaurant sitting down. And us serving them has really opened up our eyes and I can see why my friends in the quick service industry are doing a little better than we are. We are just not equipped for drive-thrus for people to really come by so adapting with this drive-thru parking lot and adapting with reserving more parking space for pick up and carry out. Those sort of things we are having to modify and probably will stay in place for a while,” said Marshall.

For now, the best way to show your support is to come to this parking lot in downtown Franklin. The pantry is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and another way you can help the restaurant industry right now is to buy a gift card.

