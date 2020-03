Publix adjusts store hours due to COVID-19 preparation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Publix has announced they will be shifting their hours to better accommodate the battle against COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the grocer and pharmacy said that all stores companywide will be closing at 8 p.m. starting March 14.

Publix says the change was done to “better serve customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock products.”

Publix says the change in schedule will last until further notice.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE