Professor encourages photography students to document pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A class project could help document life during the coronavirus pandemic for generations to come.

The project was the brainchild of a world-renowned photographer

David Turnley has won a Pulitzer Prize and he also teaches documentary photography at the University of Michigan.

When his students were ordered to leave campus amid the pandemic, he assigned them to document their lives in photos.

“This is a really unique opportunity for these students to understand, in some real kind of way, what it is to be a documentary photographer in a war zone. In this case, a war zone that’s very elusive. This pandemic,” explained Turnley.

The result was a 7-minute video. The class’ main assignment is typically documenting someone else’s life in photos. But Turnley said this might be more powerful.

“My students and all of us with never forget the historical time and this will mark obviously a complete generation and so what I wished for is that my students create a visual diary that will be a memorialization of this period of their lives that they’ll never forget,” said Turnley.

Click here to watch the full video.