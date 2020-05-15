Private event venues, workers call for change in Nashville’s roadmap for reopening

NASVHILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A petition is calling for changes to Nashville’s reopening plan for private event venues.

Dan Cook owns Ruby and Clementine Hall in Nashville. He said the challenge is that private gatherings are allowed a specific number of guests, regardless of the venue’s size.

In Phase One it’s 10 guests, Phase Two it’s 50 guests, and Phase Three it’s 100 guests.

“For us, regardless of how big a venue is, whether we are a Country Music Hall of Fame or a bachelorette party bus downtown, the number is absolutely the same, it’s 10 people and it’s not fair,” Cook said. He added that for many couples, their weddings are in limbo because of the limitations.

“In my private event business, it would take 3 months for a bride to re-issue her invitations, for people to book their flights to her wedding,” Cook said. “Meanwhile, photographers, florists, calligraphers, caterers, bands, DJs, wedding coordinators – you get the gist – are all out of business for three more months.”

An online petition said the roadmap does not accurately apply to private gatherings because they should be able to open based on the percentage of occupancies like restaurants and retailers. Right now, many of those businesses are back open in Nashville at half capacity.

“We’re in the private event world as opposed to a restaurant that is in the public world. I don’t know who I’m sitting next to 6 feet away in a restaurant right now but I tell you if I go to somebody’s wedding, I’m darn sure I probably know a good number of people there,” Cook said. “Furthermore, as the venue owner, I can enforce certain health precautions with the client.”

Cook added that he is most concerned about the people who typically work at these private event venues and remain out of work.

“This is not about me personally. It’s not about my venues. It’s about the ecosystem of the private event space which is large in this town,” Cook said. “Most of the people in this industry – photographers, florists, they can’t get unemployment insurance because they’re self employed and they are really on hard times right now.”

