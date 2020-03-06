President Trump signs $8.3 billion Coronavirus spending bill

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending bill to fund the government’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure Thursday, after it cleared the house Wednesday with broad, bipartisan support.

President Trump was asked how to keep people from panicking. He said people aren’t panicking and he mentioned the Grand Princess cruise ship under quarantine off the California coast.

“I said ‘calm, you have to be calm. It will go away.’ We do have a situation where we have this massive ship with 5,000 people and we have to make a decision, you know, it’s a big decision, because we have very low numbers compared to major countries throughout the world, our numbers are lower than just about anybody,” said Trump.

Trump is expected to visit the Centers for Disease Control headquarters in Atlanta Friday afternoon.