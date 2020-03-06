1  of  15
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Montessori of Franklin Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

President Trump signs $8.3 billion Coronavirus spending bill

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending bill to fund the government’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure Thursday, after it cleared the house Wednesday with broad, bipartisan support.

President Trump was asked how to keep people from panicking. He said people aren’t panicking and he mentioned the Grand Princess cruise ship under quarantine off the California coast.

“I said ‘calm, you have to be calm. It will go away.’ We do have a situation where we have this massive ship with 5,000 people and we have to make a decision, you know, it’s a big decision, because we have very low numbers compared to major countries throughout the world, our numbers are lower than just about anybody,” said Trump.

Trump is expected to visit the Centers for Disease Control headquarters in Atlanta Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar