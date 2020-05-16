President Trump says he has not made a final decision on WHO funding

(CNN) — President Trump tweeted Saturday he has not made a final decision on whether the World Health Organization will continue to receive funding from the United States.
In April, he announced he was halting the organization from receiving U.S. dollars while a review is conducted.
President Trump tweeted he’s considering making lower payments in order to match what China contributes to the WHO.
The U.S. gives more than $400 million dollars to the organization every year
On Thursday, The White House said it will likely make an announcement about WHO next week.
