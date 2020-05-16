President Trump says he has not made a final decision on WHO funding

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major clash over accountability that could affect the 2020 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(CNN) — President Trump tweeted Saturday he has not made a final decision on whether the World Health Organization will continue to receive funding from the United States.

In April, he announced he was halting the organization from receiving U.S. dollars while a review is conducted.

President Trump tweeted he’s considering making lower payments in order to match what China contributes to the WHO.

The U.S. gives more than $400 million dollars to the organization every year

On Thursday, The White House said it will likely make an announcement about WHO next week.

