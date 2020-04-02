President Trump approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

(WKRN) – President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|6
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|32
|Bradley
|18
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|4
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|11
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|3
|Cumberland
|16
|Davidson
|617
|DeKalb
|5
|Dickson
|20
|Dyer
|5
|Fayette
|14
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|8
|Gibson
|6
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|16
|Grundy
|8
|Hamblen
|3
|Hamilton
|61
|Hardeman
|4
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|7
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|4
|Hickman
|1
|Houston
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Jackson
|2
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|92
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lawrence
|2
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|2
|Loudon
|9
|Macon
|5
|Madison
|13
|Marion
|13
|Marshall
|2
|Maury
|18
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|3
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|37
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Polk
|1
|Putnam
|37
|Roane
|3
|Robertson
|41
|Rutherford
|113
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|10
|Shelby
|570
|Smith
|3
|Sullivan
|17
|Sumner
|268
|Tipton
|24
|Trousdale
|6
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|20
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|1
|White
|2
|Williamson
|199
|Wilson
|62
|Residents of other states/countries
|212
|Pending
|103
|Total Cases – as of (4/2/20)
|2,845
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Davidson
|6
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|3
|Knox
|1
|Marion
|1
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|1
|Shelby
|5
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|7
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Non-TN resident
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/2/20)
|32
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: