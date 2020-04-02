President Trump approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

(WKRN) – President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 32 Bradley 18 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 16 Davidson 617 DeKalb 5 Dickson 20 Dyer 5 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 8 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 8 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 61 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 7 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jackson 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 92 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 9 Macon 5 Madison 13 Marion 13 Marshall 2 Maury 18 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 37 Morgan 1 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 1 Putnam 37 Roane 3 Robertson 41 Rutherford 113 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 10 Shelby 570 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 268 Tipton 24 Trousdale 6 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 199 Wilson 62 Residents of other states/countries 212 Pending 103 Total Cases – as of (4/2/20) 2,845

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Davidson 6 Greene 1 Hamilton 3 Knox 1 Marion 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 1 Shelby 5 Sullivan 1 Sumner 7 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Non-TN resident 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/2/20) 32

