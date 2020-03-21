President Trump approves emergency aid after New York declared ‘major disaster’

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Air raid sirens have echoed across Jordan's capital to mark the start of a three-day curfew. It's the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region's worst outbreak. Iran's overall toll sands at 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.

In one of the strictest measures yet, Jordan has ordered all shops to close and all people to stay off the streets until at least Tuesday, when it plans to announce specific times for shopping. Saturday is Mother's Day across the Middle East, and many took to social media to lament being unable to visit family members.