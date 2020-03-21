President Trump approves emergency aid after New York declared ‘major disaster’

NEW YORK (WKRN) — President Donald Trump approved Federal Emergency Management Agency aid after declaring the state of New York a “major disaster.”
The approval came on Friday night.
The declaration frees funding to help during recovery efforts of the coronavirus.
FEMA said that federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain non-profits.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|1
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Cheatham
|2
|Cumberland
|1
|Davidson
|101*
|Dickson
|2
|Dyer
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|5
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|3
|Maury
|1
|Montgomery
|3
|Robertson
|2
|Rutherford
|1
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|4
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|11
|Tipton
|1
|Williamson
|35
|Wilson
|3
|Residents of other states/countries
|40
|Total Cases – as of (3/20/20)
|228
Red Cross Blood Donation Sites
Cannon County – Woodbury Community, Lions Club Building, 634 Lehman Street, Woodbury, TN 37190
Hamilton County – American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee, 4115 South Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Rutherford County – Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Montgomery County – American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043
Davidson County – Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203