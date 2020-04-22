President says he disagrees with Georgia’s plan to reopen economy starting Friday

ATLANTA (WKRN) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening he strongly disagrees with Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s attempt to restart the state’s economy starting Friday.

That timeline would be the most aggressive in the nation allowing gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and even tattoo parlors to open their doors. Elective medical procedures would also resume.

But the state is struggling to increase testing for new coronavirus infections and scrambling to increase tracking of those in contact with infected people.

The latest figures from Georgia show 21,000 infections and at least 836 deaths.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE